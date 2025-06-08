Travel Stocks To Consider – June 6th

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, SoFi Technologies, Booking, American Express, Affirm, and Chubb are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves facilitating travel and tourism, such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, online booking platforms, and car rental firms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth and recovery of global travel demand, which can be influenced by factors like economic conditions, consumer confidence, and seasonal trends. Because the travel sector is sensitive to events such as pandemics, geopolitical tensions, and fuel prices, travel stocks often exhibit higher volatility compared to more defensive industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,013.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $992.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $978.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.62. 6,859,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,070,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 50,131,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,905,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $67.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,628.61. 93,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,971.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,929.08. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,658.32. The company has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,846. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 3.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.73. 915,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Featured Stories