Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 10,890.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,459 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,778.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $800,213.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,777.05. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,704,758.29. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,884 shares of company stock worth $4,719,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -190.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

