Two Sigma Investments LP Has $744,000 Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,134 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $4,326,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 295,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,655,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 920,630 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Open Lending by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, CEO Jessica E. Buss acquired 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $25,041.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,640.78. This represents a 38.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Open Lending Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $2.01 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

