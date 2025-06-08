UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.8%

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $3.07 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $327.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

