Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

