US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 204.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $79.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

