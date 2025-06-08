Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.80.

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.58. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.54 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

