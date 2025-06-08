Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,871.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

