Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 97,375.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

