Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 194,400.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 109,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

