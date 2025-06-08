Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 101,650.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

