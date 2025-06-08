Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 295,000 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 226.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CKPT. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,113.16. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $49,904.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,446,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,604.10. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

