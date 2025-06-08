Wellington Management Group LLP Has $504,000 Stock Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADCT

About ADC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.