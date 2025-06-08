Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 28,290.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $303.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average of $209.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,722 shares of company stock worth $57,583,648. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.