Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.85.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,722 shares of company stock worth $57,583,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

