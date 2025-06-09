11,831 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.