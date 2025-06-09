16,584 Shares in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 1.8%

DARE stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.