20,286 Shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.56. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,896.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
VYNE Therapeutics Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
