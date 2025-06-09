32,596 Shares in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAGN opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Magnera Corp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.35). Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAGN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Magnera in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $200,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,462.68. This represents a 5,881.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt Begle acquired 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $284,052.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,217.41. The trade was a 84.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,215 shares of company stock worth $1,263,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

