3,517 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $154.41 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $190.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.74.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 9,597 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,914.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,290. The trade was a 33.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,082. 11.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

