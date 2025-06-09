4,546 Shares in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.79 million, a PE ratio of 125.84 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

See Also

