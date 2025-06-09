5,393 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Avant Financial Advisors LLC

Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 85,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

