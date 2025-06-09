5,582 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $52.36 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

