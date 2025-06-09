74,275 Shares in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 1,615.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.54.

Insider Activity at BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 22.51%.

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 13,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $26,576.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,706.75. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 61,448 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $123,510.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,237.45. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

