869 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $273.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

