9,333 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE PFG opened at $76.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.