Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $194.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

