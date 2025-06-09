Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 30.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) were up 30.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 109,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.