ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of ALLETE worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ALLETE by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ALE opened at $65.25 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.