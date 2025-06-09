Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,385,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,987,132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,564,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 922,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $202,452,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

