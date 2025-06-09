Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 1st quarter worth about $798,869,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Amentum by 10,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amentum by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 56.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amentum by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,364 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

