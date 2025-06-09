American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

