American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells $769,543.08 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director 325 Capital Llc sold 27,523 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $769,543.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,909,887.08. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, June 6th, 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84.

On Thursday, June 5th, 325 Capital Llc sold 103,522 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $2,920,355.62.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, 325 Capital Llc sold 54,913 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $1,610,049.16.

On Monday, June 2nd, 325 Capital Llc sold 79,791 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $2,340,270.03.

On Friday, May 30th, 325 Capital Llc sold 127,406 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $3,752,106.70.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $9,563,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,319,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 223,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 649.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 214,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 185,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

