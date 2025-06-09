Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Clint D. Coghill Acquires 181,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint D. Coghill acquired 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,881,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,004.69. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amplify Energy Price Performance
Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.
Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
