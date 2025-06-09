Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $156.35

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

