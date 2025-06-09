Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on RAMP

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.36 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,336.20 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.