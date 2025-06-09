Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.6%

Apple stock opened at $203.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.