Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,061,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,344,351,000 after acquiring an additional 332,081 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 83.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,709,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 128,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.12. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.