Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 126,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 308,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

