Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 214.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 157,549 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 211,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATOS opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.92. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

