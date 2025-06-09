Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 40,172 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of METC. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,198.30. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 98,274 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $869,724.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,404 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,775.40. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

METC stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

