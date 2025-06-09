Bank of America Corp DE Acquires Shares of 25,000 Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Separately, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

Shares of TSMX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.35%.

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

