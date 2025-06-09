Bank of America Corp DE Acquires Shares of 25,000 Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
Separately, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of TSMX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.