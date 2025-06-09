Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in IperionX were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IperionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in IperionX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 900,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,968,000 after buying an additional 196,558 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Price Performance

NASDAQ IPX opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 13.61. IperionX Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $38.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of IperionX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IperionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

