Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,423 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Graham were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Graham by 18,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Graham by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.85. Graham Co. has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

