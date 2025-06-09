Bank of America Corp DE Buys 7,575 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $171,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,655,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,171.03. This represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $398,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,532,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,404.62. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 203,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,870 over the last ninety days. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

