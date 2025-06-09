Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $506.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 target price on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

