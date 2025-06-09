Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 1,447.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,776,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,190 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,336,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,006 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DDL stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.85 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.