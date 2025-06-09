Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,006,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,981 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 20,902,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,604,000 after purchasing an additional 702,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 415,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,414,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 251,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada raised NovaGold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.05.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

