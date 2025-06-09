Bank of America Corp DE Has $723,000 Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 246,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 158,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $34.50 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

MOFG opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

