Bank of America Corp DE Has $776,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $530.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 102.89% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

